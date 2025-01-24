Winter Storm Warning issued January 24 at 12:59PM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near 12-18
inches above 6,000 feet, 3 to 6 inches above 4,000 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph on Saturday.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Saturday to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and
evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with caution and be prepared for sudden changes in
visibility.