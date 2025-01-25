Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 3:55AM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations near 12-18
inches above 6,000 feet, 6-12 inches above 5,000 ft, and 3-6
inches above 4,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph on
Saturday.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult
to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden
changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the
motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your
destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially
cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is
winterized and in good working order.