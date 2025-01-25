Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 11:16AM PST until January 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Interstate 15 through Mountain Pass

* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times
along Interstate 15 through Mountain Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. In California, call
1-800-427-7623 for road information. In Nevada, call 5 1 1 for road
information.

National Weather Service

