Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 6:37PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

At 634 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong shower with weak

rotation over Rubidoux, or near Riverside, moving northeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Riverside, Fontana, Rialto, Colton, Pedley, Rubidoux, Grand Terrace,

Glen Avon, Sunnyslope, Highgrove, Mira Loma, and Bloomington.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel

clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions

they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a

funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the

National Weather Service.