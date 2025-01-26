Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 1:52PM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Periods of snow expected. Total snow accumulations near 1-3

inches above 4,000 feet, 2-5 inches above 5,000 ft, 5-10 inches

above 6,000 feet, up to 18 inches above 7500 feet. Up to an inch

of snow is possible near 3500 ft Sunday night into Monday.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult

to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden

changes in visibility.