Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 1:00AM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys in areas above three thousand
feet.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.