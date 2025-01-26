Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 12:01AM PST until January 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times along Interstate 15 through Mountain Pass in California. Plan on icy and/or snow-covered roads in southern Clark County, mainly Nipton road between Nipton and Searchlight. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In California, call 1-800-427-7623 for road information. In Nevada, call 5 1 1 for road information.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches above 4000 feet.

