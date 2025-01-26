Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 9:58PM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Mix of rain and snow expected. Total snow accumulations up
to one inch near the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.