Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 2:59AM PST until January 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will

likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road

conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday

morning commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for

the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely

necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden

changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the

motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially

cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is

winterized and in good working order.