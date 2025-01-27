Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 3:31AM PST until January 27 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 11:57 AM
Published 3:31 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches at
Mountain Pass, and up to 7 inches above 5000 feet.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Southern
Clark County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times
along Interstate 15 through Mountain Pass in California. Plan on
icy and/or snow-covered roads in southern Clark County, mainly
Nipton Road between Nipton and Searchlight.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. In California, call
1-800-427-7623 for road information. In Nevada, call 5 1 1 for road
information.

National Weather Service

