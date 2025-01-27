Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 27 at 2:59AM PST until January 27 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 11:57 AM
Published 2:59 AM

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday
morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

