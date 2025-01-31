Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 1:19PM PST until February 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Updated
today at 11:12 PM
Published 1:19 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects.
Use extra caution when driving high profile vehicles…especially on
north-south roadways. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

