Wind Advisory issued January 31 at 2:29AM PST until February 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects.
Use extra caution when driving high profile vehicles…especially on
north-south roadways. Secure outdoor objects.