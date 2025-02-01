Wind Advisory issued February 1 at 1:19AM PST until February 1 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Use extra caution when driving high profile vehicles…especially on north-south roadways. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

