Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 10:01AM PST until February 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley

National Park, and the western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong downslope winds may strike suddenly

along the Highway 395 corridor and could overturn high-profile

vehicles and create pockets of blowing dust.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for

high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.