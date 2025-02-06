Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 12:52AM PST until February 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 9:12 AM
Published 12:52 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley
National Park, and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong downslope winds may strike suddenly
along the US-395 corridor and could overturn high profile vehicles
and create pockets of blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content