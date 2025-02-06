Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 12:52AM PST until February 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley
National Park, and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong downslope winds may strike suddenly
along the US-395 corridor and could overturn high profile vehicles
and create pockets of blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.