Wind Advisory issued February 6 at 12:52AM PST until February 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley

National Park, and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong downslope winds may strike suddenly

along the US-395 corridor and could overturn high profile vehicles

and create pockets of blowing dust.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.