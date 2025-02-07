Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 3:14AM PST until February 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley
National Park, and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong downslope winds may strike suddenly
along the Highway 395 corridor and could overturn high-profile
vehicles and create pockets of blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.