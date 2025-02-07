Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 7 at 3:14AM PST until February 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

February 7
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…White and Inyo Mountains, Owens Valley, Death Valley
National Park, and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong downslope winds may strike suddenly
along the Highway 395 corridor and could overturn high-profile
vehicles and create pockets of blowing dust.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

