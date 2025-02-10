Wind Advisory issued February 10 at 12:17PM PST until February 11 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.