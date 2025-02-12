High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 12:58PM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph. Gusts

up to 75 mph are expected Thursday evening through early Friday

morning. Strongest winds are expected on the desert slopes.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.