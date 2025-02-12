Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 8:26PM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected. Gusts up to 65 mph expected Thursday evening into early
Friday morning. Strongest winds expected on the desert mountain
slopes.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.