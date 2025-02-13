Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 5:01PM PST until February 13 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Portions of the San Bernardino County mountains and foothills,

locally into the Inland Empire including portions of the Bridge

burn scar near Mt. Baldy…

* Until 900 PM PST.

* At 501 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.7 to 1 inch in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding and mud and debris flow near the Bridge

burn scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Debris

flows are expected near the Bridge burn scars.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Hesperia, I-15 Through The Cajon

Pass, northern Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Devore, Hwy 138 Between

I-15 And Hwy 2 and Muscoy.

Portions of the Bridge burn Scar near Mt. Baldy.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.