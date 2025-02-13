Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 5:44PM PST until February 13 at 8:45PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino mountains and foothills including the Line Burn

Scar in southern California…

* Until 845 PM PST.

* At 544 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the

warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 0.7 to 1 inch in 1

hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding, mud, and debris flow near the Line

burn scar is expected.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Debris

flow are expected near the Line burn scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

San Bernardino, Hesperia, Redlands, Yucaipa, Lake Arrowhead,

Forest Falls, Mount San Gorgonio, Highland, Big Bear Lake and

Running Springs.

The Line burn scar.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.