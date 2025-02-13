Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 7:14PM PST until February 13 at 10:15PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Southern San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 1015 PM PST.
* At 714 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain approaching the
Morongo Basin. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen, and additional
rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, Twentynine Palms Airport, Joshua Tree and Morongo
Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.