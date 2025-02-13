Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 7:35PM PST until February 13 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
At 735 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned
area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected
rainfall rate is 0.1 to 0.3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall
amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Hesperia, I-15 Through The Cajon
Pass, northern Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Devore, Hwy 138 Between
I-15 And Hwy 2 and Muscoy.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.