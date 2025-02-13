Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 7:35PM PST until February 13 at 9:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

At 735 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned

area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected

rainfall rate is 0.1 to 0.3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall

amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

San Bernardino, Fontana, Rialto, Hesperia, I-15 Through The Cajon

Pass, northern Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Devore, Hwy 138 Between

I-15 And Hwy 2 and Muscoy.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.