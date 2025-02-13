Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 8:05PM PST until February 13 at 10:15PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 805 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continuing to

spread slowly eastward across the Morongo Basin. The California

Highway Patrol has reported flooding on Highway 62 in Joshua Tree,

and additional heavy rain will aggravate the situation.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree

Lake Campground, Twentynine Palms Airport, Joshua Tree and Morongo

Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.