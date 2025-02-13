Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 9:07PM PST until February 13 at 10:15PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 907 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continuing to push

east across the Morongo Basin. The California Highway Patrol has

reported flooding in Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree, and additional

heavy rain will aggravate the situation.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree

Lake Campground, Twentynine Palms Airport, Joshua Tree and Morongo

Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.