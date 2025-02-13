Flash Flood Warning issued February 13 at 9:07PM PST until February 13 at 10:15PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 907 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain continuing to push
east across the Morongo Basin. The California Highway Patrol has
reported flooding in Yucca Valley and Joshua Tree, and additional
heavy rain will aggravate the situation.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree
Lake Campground, Twentynine Palms Airport, Joshua Tree and Morongo
Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.