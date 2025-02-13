High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 1:09PM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 65 mph. Gusts

up to 75 mph on the desert slopes are expected this evening

through early Friday morning.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.