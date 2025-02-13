Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 11:48AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 8:27 PM
Published 11:48 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE…Most of San Bernardino County including the western Mojave
Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content