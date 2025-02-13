Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 11:48AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Most of San Bernardino County including the western Mojave
Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.