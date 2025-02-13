Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 2:42AM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Most of San Bernardino County including the Morongo Basin
and Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.