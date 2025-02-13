Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 8:11PM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected. Strongest winds expected this evening into early Friday.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.