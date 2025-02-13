Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 8:11PM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph

expected. Gusts up to 65 mph expected this evening into early

Friday morning along desert mountain slopes.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.