Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 1:09PM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches
below 7500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Above 8000 to
8500 feet, there could be as much as 1 to 3 feet of snowfall
through Friday morning.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning commute. Strong winds could cause
extensive damage to trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.