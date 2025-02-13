Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 2:00AM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 8 inches

below 7500 to 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. Above

8000 to 8500 feet, there could be as much as 2 to 3 feet of

snowfall from this morning through Friday morning.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 6500 feet.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning commute. Strong winds could cause

extensive damage to trees and power lines.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.