High Wind Warning issued February 14 at 2:19AM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.