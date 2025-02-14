Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 9:32PM PST until February 14 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
Winds are decreasing across the Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. As
such, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 10:00 pm PST
this evening.
