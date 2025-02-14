Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:20AM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 6000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.