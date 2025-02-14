Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:20AM PST until February 14 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 11:42 AM
Published 2:20 AM

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains above 6000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

