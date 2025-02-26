Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 9:03AM PST until February 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 5:27 PM
* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains,
San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San
Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio
Pass near Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

