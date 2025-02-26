Wind Advisory issued February 26 at 9:51PM PST until February 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph expected

below passes and on mountain foothills. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts 35, locally up to 45 mph, in portions of the valleys

and inland Orange County.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains,

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio

Pass near Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous

this morning.

Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects late tonight and

Thursday. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result for late tonight and Thursday.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.