Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 6:10AM PST until February 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San
Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.