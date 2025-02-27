Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 6:10AM PST until February 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.