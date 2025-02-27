Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued February 27 at 8:52AM PST until February 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Mountains, San
Diego County Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, and Santa
Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

