Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 10:05PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief break in winds late
Saturday night into Sunday morning before picking up again Sunday
afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.