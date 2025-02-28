Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 12:51PM PST until March 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected.
Strongest winds on the desert slopes of the mountains.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.