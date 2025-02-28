Wind Advisory issued February 28 at 12:51PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief break in winds late

Saturday night into Sunday morning before picking up again Sunday

afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.