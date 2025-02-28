Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 12:44PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches is expected for
elevations 5500 ft and above. Gusty southwest to west winds on the
desert mountain slopes will reach 55 to 65 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains and San Bernardino County
Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. Strong winds
could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations up to 1 inch possible as
low as 4500 ft. Snow will taper off by mid-morning Monday with
gusty winds continuing into the late afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

