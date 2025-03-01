Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 12:13PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Northwestern San Bernardino County.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Sunday to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

