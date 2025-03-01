Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 2:02PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief break in winds late
tonight into Sunday morning before picking up again Sunday
afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

