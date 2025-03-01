Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 2:02PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief break in winds late
tonight into Sunday morning before picking up again Sunday
afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.