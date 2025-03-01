Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 5:13AM PST until March 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.

Strongest winds on the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief break in winds late

Saturday night into Sunday morning before picking up again Sunday

afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.