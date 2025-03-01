Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 5:13AM PST until March 2 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 2:12 PM
Published 5:13 AM

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected.
Strongest winds on the desert slopes of the mountains.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief break in winds late
Saturday night into Sunday morning before picking up again Sunday
afternoon.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

