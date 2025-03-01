Wind Advisory issued March 1 at 9:08PM PST until March 3 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Gorgonio Pass near Banning.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There will be a brief break in winds late

tonight into Sunday morning before picking up again Sunday

afternoon.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.