Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 12:12AM PST until March 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu with waves potentially 2 to 4 feet. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ this morning to 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ this evening.

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.