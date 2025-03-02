Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 12:12AM PST until March 2 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Published 12:12 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE…Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau,
Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Eastern Mojave
Desert, Cadiz Basin, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River
Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ this morning to 10 PM PST /11 PM
MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Dangerous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave,
and Lake Havasu with waves potentially 2 to 4 feet. Gusty winds
will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content