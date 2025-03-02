Wind Advisory issued March 2 at 1:33AM MST until March 2 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest Arizona and southeast and southern
California.
* WHEN…From 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning to 11 PM MST /10 PM
PST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger
vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured
objects may become airborne.
A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and
40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly
lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust
or blowing sand. Use extra caution.